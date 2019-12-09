Conservative conference: Sunak on UK economy and virus
The chancellor said he “won’t stop” trying to find ways to support people and businesses as the UK economy is hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
In a virtual Conservative Party conference speech, Rishi Sunak said the government had a “sacred responsibility” to ensure public finances were “strong”.
He said: “Through careful management of our economy, this Conservative government will always balance the books.”
