Margaret Ferrier: Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle's fury at 'reckless' Covid MP
Sir Lindsay Hoyle says he is "really very angry" about the behaviour of MP Margaret Ferrier.
The Commons Speaker says her "reckless" actions in travelling to Westminster with Covid symptoms have put all MPs and staff at risk, as well as members of the public.
Ms Ferrier has been suspended by the SNP and told step down as an MP by leader Nicola Sturgeon.
