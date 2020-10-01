Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has condemned the "inhuman" ideas being suggested for dealing with asylum seekers.

He was responding to news that Home Secretary Priti Patel has asked officials to look at policies, including housing people who are seeking asylum in disused ferries.

“Everybody knows that the biggest problem with asylum seekers’ claims is that it takes a long time for the Home Office to process them, that’s the problem, it’s been there for years," the Labour leader said.

“Get your house in order, get that sorted out instead of lurching from one ridiculous proposition to another.”