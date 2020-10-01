Margaret Ferrier speaks in Commons while awaiting test result
SNP MP Margaret Ferrier spoke in the Commons on Monday while awaiting the result of a coronavirus test, which later turned out to be positive.
She travelled back to Scotland by train the day after the positive test result.
Ms Ferrier said she had been self-isolating at home since then.
She released a statement three days after the positive test, saying she was "very sorry for her mistake".
