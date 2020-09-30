PMQs: Saville Roberts and Johnson on lookdown leisure travel
Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader asked why people from England can travel into Wales, despite local travel bans.
Liz Saville Roberts called for the UK government to ban people from crossing into Wales, while most Welsh residents were not allowed to leave their county.
Boris Johnson said the UK was proceeding with the “same approach”, but it was inevitable there would be "differences and seeming illogicalities".
