The Labour leader has said there is "widespread confusion" over local lockdown rules.

Sir Keir Starmer quoted the Tory council leader in Bolton who said virus restrictions were “breeding resentment” and were “too complex”.

He asked if the PM and council leaders did not understand the rules, how could the public follow them.

Boris Johnson said people “do understand and overwhelmingly do follow the rules” and accused Sir Keir "continually sniping from the sidelines" and said he should "try to show some support".

