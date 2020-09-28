The UK position in trade talk negotiations is still "far apart from what the EU can accept", says the European Commission vice-president.

Maros Sefcovic warned that that "much work remains to be done", and that the "window of opportunity" was "rapidly closing".

And he said the withdrawal agreement was to be “implemented, not renegotiated”.

He spoke after meeting Michael Gove in Brussels ahead of talks aiming to reach a trade deal when the transition period ends on 31 December.