BBC News

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden defends university fees amid student lockdown

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has defended full university fees during lockdown.

It comes as thousands of students are self-isolating at universities amid Covid outbreaks.

In an interview with Andrew Marr he said, "It's important for students not to have to give up a year of their life by not going to university, and they are going to university and paying the fees accordingly".

Published
21 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
UK Politics