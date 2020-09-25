PM playing games in Brexit talks, says Ed Davey

Sir Ed Davey has accused the prime minister of “game-playing" during the UK's post-Brexit trade negotiations with the EU.

Speaking ahead of his party's online conference, the Liberal Democrat leader said he would continue to push for the “closest possible relationship” with the EU.

Asked about reports party members could vote to back rejoining the EU, he said: "Let’s have the debate […] we will be debating, as a pro-European party, how we go forward on that".