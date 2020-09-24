Conservative MP Crispin Blunt has criticised the government's decision to not allow trans people to change their legal gender via self-identification.

He said it undercut the good work the equalities office had previously been working on.

Equalities Minister Liz Truss said the settlement balanced the rights of trans people and of women.

The UK's equalities watchdog has described the ruling out of self-identification for trans people as a "missed opportunity", while women's rights groups said it was a "victory for fairness and common sense".