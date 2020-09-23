Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has warned that exporters to the EU face delays to trade after the Brexit transition period ends.

Speaking in the House of Commons, he said: "The consequences of a lack of business-preparedness will be not just economic opportunities missed for those companies who do not prepare, but potentially much wider disruption."

Mr Gove later told the BBC he was "not pointing the finger" at hauliers.

"Hauliers are doing an amazing job at the moment... We're taking responsibility for government doing its part and making sure that we're ready. But we're also calling business to action."

