Starmer: 'We do not need another divisive referendum'
“We do not need another divisive referendum” on Scottish independence, Keir Starmer has told the BBC.
He said the Holyrood election in May next year should be about rebuilding the economy and public services, and dealing with the pandemic.
Pressed on whether Labour could later back another referendum, the Labour leader said he would not “be doing a hypothetical for what would happen after May”.
