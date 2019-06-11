GRA: De Cordova and Truss on care for trans people
The government has "let the trans community down" by ruling out changes to the Gender Recognition Act, says the shadow women and equalities secretary.
Marsha de Cordova said the government had “rightly committed” to reducing waiting lists, but its plans would still see 10,000 trans people waiting for help.
Women and equalities minister Liz Truss said it was a priority to “make sure transgender people are getting the healthcare they deserve”.
