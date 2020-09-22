A second UK lockdown to tackle coronavirus outbreaks would be “a sign of government failure, not an act of God”, the Labour leader has said.

Boris Johnson “has had months to prepare for this”, said Sir Keir Starmer in an online speech, replacing the traditional annual conference address to delegates.

Sir Keir said the government’s testing scheme and had “collapsed” and added: “This is the time for leadership.”

BBC coverage of Starmer speech in text and media