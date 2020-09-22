Labour Connected: Starmer’s speech on a return to power
Labour is becoming a "competent, credible opposition", Keir Starmer has claimed, giving his first conference speech as the party leader, although it was virtual and to an almost empty room.
In the online speech, he said he did not underestimate the job, adding: "We still have a lot to do."
Sir Keir said Labour should not ask voters what they were thinking but look at themselves and ask: "What were we doing?"
