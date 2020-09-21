There will be a stepping-up of enforcement for those who break the virus restrictions, the health secretary has announced.

Matt Hancock told MPs there would be more checks on those who were told to stay at home or who have a positive test.

He spoke of the “legal duty to self-isolate” with fines of up to £10,000 for “repeat offences and serious breaches”.

The health secretary also announced a new £500 payment in England to help support low income workers who have to self-isolate.