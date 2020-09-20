Sir Keir Starmer has said that a further lockdown is "now more likely" because of the "near-collapse of testing".

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, the Labour leader also called on Boris Johnson to apologise over testing issues, and said that the government was "losing control of where the virus is".

Earlier, Health Secretary Matt Hancock defended new lockdown guidelines which could see some people in England fined £10,000 if they are caught breaking social distancing rules.

Mr Hancock said there would be "more stringent enforcement" if people don't follow the guidelines.