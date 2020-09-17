It is “quite hard to give you an accurate figure” on the level of demand for coronavirus tests across the UK, says the Head of NHS Test and Trace.

Baroness Dido Harding explained the best estimates came from the number of people calling the phone number 119 and visiting its website, which was three to four times the levels of tests on offer.

But she said there was some double counting, with people making calls from their home number and mobile numbers, she explained to MPs on the science and technology committee.