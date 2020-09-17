EU reaction to Boris Johnson 'good faith' trade talks comments
The EU Commission has declined to comment directly on Boris Johnson’s claim Brussels was not acting in “good faith” in talks with the UK over a possible trade deal.
But chief spokesman Eric Mamer said the commission had a “rather splendid track record” for carrying out “negotiations in good faith”.
He also declined to comment on "internal discussions” with the UK over the Internal Market Bill.
