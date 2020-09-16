BBC News

Boris Johnson on EU trade talks and Internal Market Bill

Boris Johnson has said he does not believe the EU is negotiating a trade deal with the UK in good faith.

Questioned by Labour MP Hilary Benn at the Liaison Committee, the prime minister said: “I don’t believe they are”.

He said the EU was expected to “negotiate in good faith and apply common sense” but the Internal Market Bill provided a “belt and braces safety net”.

