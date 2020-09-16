PMQs: Davey and Johnson on help for disabled children
The leader of the Liberal Democrats has asked to meet with the prime minister to "protect the rights to care of disabled people".
Sir Ed Davey, who has a disabled son, asked the prime minister about legal advice he had seen which suggested international law was broken in how the Coronavirus Act reduced the rights of disabled people.
Boris Johnson said he was “not aware of that particular allegation” but would “clarify the matter”.
