PMQs: Rayner and Johnson on coronavirus restrictions
Angela Rayner accused the PM of blaming others for his “incompetence" with "no plan" for a second coronavirus wave.
She also raised the "top priority" to exclude grouse shooting from restrictions, but Boris Johnson spoke of "scare stories" about “tangential” issues.
He said there had been a massive “ramping up" of tests, as the government faced "most difficult decisions that any modern government has had to face".
- Published
- 31 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics