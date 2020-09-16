Brandon Lewis on Internal Market Bill law and legal advice
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis says he gave the “correct” answer when he was asked in the House of Commons if the Internal Market Bill would break international law.
Lord Keen, Advocate General for Scotland, later claimed Mr Lewis had answered the wrong question.
But Mr Lewis told the Northern Ireland Affairs committee he had since spoken with Lord Keen who was “in agreement” that this answer did reflect the government’s legal advice.
- Published
- 31 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics