Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has said he is "confident" courts will "get through" a backlog in cases that built up during the coronavirus lockdown.

He said that throughout the pandemic, the UK was the only courts service in major countries which kept sitting, and that courts are now sitting at above average rates against this time last year.

Mr Buckland was announcing an overhaul of sentencing laws, which will mean some serious offenders will serve longer jail terms.