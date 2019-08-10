Will fashion be better for the planet after coronavirus?
The coronavirus pandemic has significantly hit the fashion industry - with supply chains broken, sales down and unsold stock in retail outlets already in peril.
This is all against a backdrop of consumer habits changing and attitudes shifting to consumption.
So can the fashion world learn to be more environmentally sustainable after Covid?
A report by MPs highlights research done with leading fashion brands to suggest steps the government, the industry and consumers can take to create a more sustainable fashion sector after the pandemic.
