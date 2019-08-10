BBC News

Will fashion be better for the planet after coronavirus?

The coronavirus pandemic has significantly hit the fashion industry - with supply chains broken, sales down and unsold stock in retail outlets already in peril.

This is all against a backdrop of consumer habits changing and attitudes shifting to consumption.

So can the fashion world learn to be more environmentally sustainable after Covid?

A report by MPs highlights research done with leading fashion brands to suggest steps the government, the industry and consumers can take to create a more sustainable fashion sector after the pandemic.

Published
18 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
UK Politics