Brexit: Ed Miliband on government breaking international law

The government handling of trade talks “rides rather roughshod” and risks “upending” devolution settlements, former Labour leader has said.

Ed Miliband has joined other former party leaders in criticising the Westminster government threat to break international law over trade talks with the EU.

The shadow business and energy secretary said it was “not reheating the Brexit argument“, and it was more about “right and wrong”.

