BBC News

Coronavirus: Jonathan Ashworth grills Matt Hancock over Covid-19 test guidelines

The shadow health secretary, Jonathan Ashworth, has challenged Health Secretary Matt Hancock in the Commons over unclear guidelines on coronavirus testing.

It comes after the government announced plans for mass testing.

The Labour MP said there hadn’t been enough information on how the testing would be carried out and how much it would cost.

Published
21 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
UK Politics