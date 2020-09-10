Coronavirus: Jonathan Ashworth grills Matt Hancock over Covid-19 test guidelines
The shadow health secretary, Jonathan Ashworth, has challenged Health Secretary Matt Hancock in the Commons over unclear guidelines on coronavirus testing.
It comes after the government announced plans for mass testing.
The Labour MP said there hadn’t been enough information on how the testing would be carried out and how much it would cost.
- Published
- 21 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics