A former Conservative leader asked how the UK could “reproach” Russia, China and Iran for their conduct when it was prepared to break international laws.

Lord Howard, formerly Michael Howard, was referring to comments on Tuesday by the Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, who said that measures in the UK Internal Markets Bill “break international law in a very specific and limited way”.

Lord Howard told peers of the “damage done” to Britain’s reputation for “probity and respect for the rule of law”.

Justice Spokesperson Lord Keen said the UK adhered to laws, but was endeavouring to allow a contingency to ensure we can ensure our obligations to Northern Ireland”.