Sefcovic: EU has ‘serious concerns’ on Internal Markets Bill
European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic has spoken of his concerns about the UK’s legislation for trading around the Irish border after the transition period.
Arriving in London ahead of an extraordinary meeting to the Joint Committee, when asked if the EU had lost trust of the UK government, he replied: “Let’s hear what Michael Gove will tell me this afternoon."
