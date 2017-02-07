Sir Lindsay wants Hancock apology over lockdown twitter leak
The health secretary has been told to apologise for a leak of lockdown changes revealed on social media, rather than being announced in the Commons.
Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said there was “no reason” for Matt Hancock not to have told MPs first.
Sir Lindsay Hoyle said it was “all over twitter” and warned Mr Hancock to make sure “this chamber knows first” about future announcements.
