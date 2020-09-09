Lib Dem former Scottish Secretary Alistair Carmichael has asked on what basis the prime minister would oppose a "wildcat" Scottish independence referendum, if he "thinks its acceptable for his government to ignore international law".

He was referencing a bill which modifies the Brexit deal, which the EU has suggested will break international law.

Boris Johnson said his job was to uphold the integrity of the UK and protect the Northern Ireland peace process.

PMQs coverage in text, clips and images