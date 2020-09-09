Events business left in limbo as furlough end nears

More workers are back at their desks, but the future looks bleak for many in the events industry.

TourLife works with bands and artists, taking them on the road throughout the UK and beyond.

When Covid-19 hit, the business lost 85% of its income.

Owner Harry Parslow says the work "just vanished" overnight.

Staff have been on furlough but the firm will consider having let “certain people go” if the scheme ends before more events resume.

For Politics Live, Greg Dawson reports from Weston-Super-Mare.