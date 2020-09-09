PMQs: Morden and Johnson on living wage level rise
The prime minister has been asked if the chancellor is planning to scrap a planned rise in the national living wage.
Labour MP Jessica Morden asked him to confirm the hourly level will still rise to £9.21 in April, saying “working people should not be made to pay for this crisis”.
Boris Johnson responded by saying his government introduced the living wage and had delivered a “record increase” in it.
