BBC News

PMQs: Starmer and Johnson on virus test centre locations

The Labour leader said too many people were being sent hundreds of miles away for coronavirus tests and he “just wants it fixed”.

Keir Starmer asked the prime minister why there had been a “glaring hole” in local testing over the last fortnight.

Boris Johnson said there had been "growing demand” with 320,000 daily tests now, and most people were travelling “less than 10 miles” for a test.

PMQs coverage in text, clips and images

Published
20 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
UK Politics