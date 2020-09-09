The Labour leader said too many people were being sent hundreds of miles away for coronavirus tests and he “just wants it fixed”.

Keir Starmer asked the prime minister why there had been a “glaring hole” in local testing over the last fortnight.

Boris Johnson said there had been "growing demand” with 320,000 daily tests now, and most people were travelling “less than 10 miles” for a test.

