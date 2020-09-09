PMQs: Blackford and Johnson on internal markets proposals
The SNP's Westminster leader has asked the prime minister if he thought he and his friends were "above their law" regarding a new bill on future trade.
Ian Blackford claimed the Internal Market Bill was an attack on Scotland's parliament and an “affront to people of Scotland".
But Boris Johnson said the bill would protect jobs and growth, ensuring prosperity throughout the UK.
