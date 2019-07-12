The former UK ambassador to the US, Sir Kim Darroch, has spoken in support of the resignation of the government's most senior lawyer, Sir Jonathan Jones.

Sir Kim resigned in 2019 after emails in which he called the Trump administration "clumsy and inept" were leaked.

He has spoken to BBC Newsnight about his decision to step down, and also the current controversy about suggestions ministers plan to override elements of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement in a new bill.

Sir Jonathan Jones, permanent secretary to the Government Legal Department, is understood to have believed the plans went too far in breaching the government’s obligations under international law.