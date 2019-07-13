The former UK ambassador to the US has said that Donald Trump responds "pretty sharply" when it comes to criticism but is very different when with his supporters.

Sir Kim Darroch resigned from his role in 2019 after emails were leaked in which he called the Trump administration "clumsy and inept".

Speaking to BBC Newsnight he said that diplomats operated on the basis that they could trust their colleagues with their communications and so could report in clear and direct terms.

President Trump responded at the time by calling Darroch a "very stupid guy" and the row ended Sir Kim's 40-year diplomatic career.