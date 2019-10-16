Brexit: Lewis on breaking laws over Northern Ireland plans
Government legislation on customs rules for Northern Ireland do “break international law in a very specific and limited way”, Brandon Lewis tells the House of Commons.
He was asked by Conservative Sir Bob Neill if the proposals did or “potentially might breach international obligations”.
The Northern Ireland secretary said there was a “clear precedence” for countries to “consider their obligations if circumstances change”.
He said the clauses would mean the government was “delivering on our commitments” for Northern Ireland residents.
