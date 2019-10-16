Brexit: What are problem issues in UK-EU trade talks?
Time is running short for the UK and EU to agree a new trade when the transition period ends on 31 December.
BBC Reality Check’s Chris Morris looked at where the two sides are struggling to agree on their future relationship, including state aid and Northern Ireland issues.
The UK left the EU in January, but agreed to stay within rules and regulation until the end of this year.
- Published
- 21 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics