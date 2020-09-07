Coronavirus: Shapps on changes to island travel restrictions
Travellers returning from seven Greek islands to England will have to self-isolate for a fortnight, Grant Shapps has said.
The transport secretary announced a policy which allowed specific islands to added or removed from the travel corridor list, separate to the rest of their nation.
He said: “We have the data and the capacity to add and remove islands from quarantine while still providing maximum protection to the UK public.”
