Brexit: Louise Haigh on Withdrawal Agreement changes
Failing to implement the EU Withdrawal Agreement would be “completely pig-headed” sending a “terrible message” to other nations, the shadow Northern Secretary has said.
Louise Haigh said that action "undermines progress made" and "complete jeopardises" Britain's future trading relations with the EU and other nations.
Downing Street said it would only make "minor clarifications in extremely specific areas"
- Published
- 39 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics