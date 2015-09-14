Johnson on Tony Abbott homophobia and sexism accusations
Ahead of former Australian PM Tony Abbott being confirmed as an adviser to the UK government on trade, Boris Johnson says he "can't be expected" to agree with everyone who works for the government.
Mr Johnson said Mr Abbott was “elected by the people of the great liberal democratic nation of Australia”, which "speaks for itself”.
Mr Abbott has faced criticism from across the political spectrum for past comments, with accusations of homophobia, sexism and climate change denial.
- Published
- 56 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics