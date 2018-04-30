Coronavirus: Tony Blair on ID cards and digital records
Tony Blair’s plans to bring in ID cards were dropped, but he thinks people will need digital ID in the fight against the virus.
The former prime minister said technology had come on by “leaps and bounds” and people will want to have any virus vaccine officially recorded.
He told Newscast’s Adam Fleming: “People give a lot more information probably to their supermarkets than they will to the government.”
