Greater Manchester lockdown: Matt Hancock defends U-turn 'chaos'
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has defended the government's last minute decision not to ease lockdown restrictions in parts of Greater Manchester.
Measures in Bolton and Trafford were due to be eased overnight after a fall in cases earlier in August.
The region's mayor Andy Burnham said the U-turn had been "complete chaos".
However, Mr Hancock said "swift and decisive action" was needed after cases of coronavirus almost doubled.
