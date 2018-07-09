The government “cannot carry on doing exactly what we did this year forever,” the chancellor has said about helping the UK economy through the pandemic.

Speaking after a meeting with the 2019 intake of Tory MPs, Rishi Sunak said the UK needed “sustainable public finances”, but in the short-term it was focused on “protecting and supporting jobs”.

He was also quizzed about the wording of his statement to the MPs about tax rises being accidentally caught on camera.

