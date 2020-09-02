PMQs: Starmer and Johnson on Covid-19 bereaved families
The Labour leader claimed the PM said "one thing to camera and another thing” to families who have lost relatives to coronavirus,
Keir Starmer has met them, and Boris Johnson said he would when litigation from the group against the government “is concluded”.
The group Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice said later it was "simply not true" that they are in litigation with the government.
- Published
- 24 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics