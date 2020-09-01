Matt Hancock on coronavirus vaccine trials 'going well'
The best case scenario for combating the coronavirus would be for a vaccine this year, the health secretary has said.
Matt Hancock told MPs that trials have “gone well” and the government would insist on “safety and efficacy”.
He described fighting the coronavirus as a “war against an invisible enemy”.
Mr Hancock said the UK would have “biggest flu vaccination programme in history” to come later this year.
