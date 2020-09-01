Speaker tells politicians not to name MP arrested for rape
The MP under investigation for rape has agreed not to attend the House of Commons while he remains on bail, the Speaker has said.
Sir Lindsay Hoyle said it would be “wholly inappropriate for any further reference” to be made about the case in the House, and there should be no attempt to name the MP who was arrested last month.
Sir Lindsay told MPs they have access to Independent Sexual Misconduct Advisory Service and said that they "should not hesitate to use".
