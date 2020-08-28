Sir Ed Davey says the Liberal Democrats will be key in ousting the Conservative government in the next general election.

In his first full day as the permanent leader of the party, he tells the BBC he has 80 Tory constituencies "in my target range" and "the maths" of the UK's voting systems needs Lib Dems to win.

But, Sir Ed said: "The step before that is to listen to the voters and reconnect with them so we have a chance of defeating those Conservative MPs."