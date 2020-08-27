Sir Ed Davey wins Liberal Democrat leadership race
Sir Ed Davey has become the new leader of the Liberal Democrats after beating his fellow MP Layla Moran with almost twice the number of votes from party members.
Sir Ed has been acting leader since Jo Swinson lost her seat in the general election in 2019.
After the result was announced, he spoke of his plan to restore the party's fortunes following three bruising election campaigns.
Leila Nathoo reports.
